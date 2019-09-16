Milagros means miracles in English, and to be honest, it will be a miracle if you aren’t rolled out of the restaurant. Portion sizes are generous here and that goes for the guacamole as well.
One of their staple items is the Nachos Milagros.
Dubbed the “Hall of Fame nachos,” the heaping plate of nachos is topped with meat, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and a generous heap of guacamole. Guacamole is also available as a side for most menu items, in case you’re not in the mood for nachos.
Location: 970 W. 800 North, Orem