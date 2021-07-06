It’s estimated that at least half of all men in the U.S. will experience some form of sexual dysfunction at one point or another. In other words, erectile dysfunction (ED) is pretty common, affecting about 30 million men in the United States.
Everyone knows the definition of ED, but there’s a problem: If someone sees evidence of even mild performance issues, they may not think the term ED applies to them. But even mild ED can affect your relationship with your partner and your mental and physical health, so it’s worth seeking help.
From your relationship to your mental and physical health, ED, even when mild, can have far-reaching consequences.
Intimate relationships
Spoiler alert: ED affects your sex life and may lead to less frequent sex. Having sex more frequently leads to benefits like greater intimacy and even a lower likelihood of divorce. Other studies show that sex leads to more trust, intimacy and love in your relationships and a better ability to perceive, identify and express emotions.
To keep your intimate relationship growing strong and see these benefits, seek help for your ED. In the meantime, ED is an opportunity to expand your definition of what sexual intimacy can mean to you and your partner. Take a step back, reevaluate what feels good to each other and respark the romance with some good old-fashioned kissing.
Mental health
ED can be caused by mental health problems, and it can also cause mental health problems, according to the Urology Care Foundation. If you’re experiencing depression or anxiety, feeling stress at home or work, or, ironically, worrying about performance, you may experience ED. In turn, untreated ED can cause low self-esteem, depression and distress for both you and your partner.
If you suspect that a mental health challenge may be causing your performance issues, set up an appointment with your primary care physician or a psychologist. They can help treat your mental health. Talk therapy, for example, can help you parse out your major stress or anxiety favors, feelings around sex and subconscious conflicts that may be affecting your sexual well-being.
If, on the other hand, ED is causing mental health problems, treating your ED may be just what you need to help improve your mental health.
Physical health
“Male sexual arousal is a complex process that involves the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles and blood vessels,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Erectile dysfunction can result from a problem with any of these.”
Let’s take a closer look at some of the possible physical causes of ED:
-- High blood pressure.
-- High cholesterol.
-- Metabolic syndrome.
-- Alcoholism.
-- Surgeries or injuries affecting the pelvic area or spinal cord.
-- Diabetes.
-- Obesity.
-- Tobacco use.
-- Sleep disorders.
-- Low testosterone.
The good news, the Mayo Clinic explains, is that “sometimes, treating an underlying condition is enough to reverse erectile dysfunction.” So if you go to treat your ED and you happen to treat another physical symptom along the way, that’s two major physical health benefits right there.
If there’s a physical cause for your ED, there are many treatments to target it. These include medications, pumps, implants, surgery and even simple exercise. Linear Focused Shockwave therapy, for example, is a pain-free treatment that promotes increased blood flow and tissue restoration to improve performance.
While an estimated 50 percent of men in the U.S. will experience some form of sexual dysfunction at some point, many men are struggling needlessly with ED and its consequences. Luckily, there are several treatments available to treat ED and get your relationships and mental and physical health back on track.