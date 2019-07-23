Trailer: https://youtu.be/SResQFe35S8
This 2011 film released by Excel Entertainment Group and directed by T.C. Christensen details the struggles, triumphs and many miracles experienced by members of the Willie Handcart Company of Mormon pioneers. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the pioneers of the Willie Handcart Company left late-season and were forced to trek through dangerous and bitter winter weather. This film highlights the miracles that carried them through the tribulation to their final destination in Salt Lake.