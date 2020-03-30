Over the years, I have had many people attempt payback for pranks. One April Fools I walked in only to discover my entire desk, and every single item on it, individually wrapped in aluminum foil. Another time my desk was covered in hundreds of sticky notes.
But I think one of the best pranks played on me was when someone popped out a couple keys on my keyboard and switched them around. If done properly and with some restraint -- meaning only rearranging a few keys a space or two away from where they are normally found -- this is a truly genius prank.
I have never done this to anyone here because of the cardinal rule -- never wanting a mistake to somehow end up in print. But I was extremely impressed when someone did it to me.