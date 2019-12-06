Mission belts are, as the name suggests, belts on a mission. Not only does the purchase of a Mission belt help facilitate micro loans targeted at ending world hunger, they also have a unique ability to be used throughout an LDS mission without having to have new holes punched in them. So what makes them so much better than any other belt? Rather than having a hole system for closing the belt, Mission belts have a ratcheting system that uses no holes at all. Meaning if you lose weight, your belt still fits, and if you gain some, well … it will still fit then, too. Though a little on the pricier side, these belts can make a great gift for the men in your life, missionary or not. As a bonus, not only were they invented in Utah, but the business is currently based in Utah with some great locally-themed designs that will let you show your BYU Cougar or U of U Ute pride. Check them out here.