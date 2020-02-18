Two different changes in communication methods were made, which both made a big impact on members serving missions and their families.
The church announced in September 2018 that by the end of the year, nearly all missionaries around the world with reliable internet access would receive their calls online to serve in one of the Church’s 407 missions in more than 150 countries. Previously, prospective missionaries waited longer periods of time for a packet to be delivered via mail.
Then, in February 2019, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that missionaries could communicate with family weekly via phone or video, rather than twice a year during their missions.
Before, missionaries could only speak by phone or video twice a year — on Mother’s Day and Christmas.