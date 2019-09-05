2000.jpg
B.Y.U.'s Andrew Ord grabs hold of Mississippi State Tail Back Dicenzo Miller during the first half at Cougar Stadium. photo by Robert Johnson 09/14/00

Matt Payne's 25-yard field goal split the uprights just as time expired and the No. 7 Cougars knocked off Mississippi State 41-38 on Dec. 1, 2001.

The Cougars found themselves down 10 points in the second half, but as they had all season, they found a way to win.

The win was bitter-sweet for Cougar fans as it was the last game running back Luke Staley ever played for BYU. Staley hurt his ankle on a run late in the fourth quarter, which ended his season.

Other games vs. Mississippi State:

Sept. 14, 2000 - Mississippi State 44, BYU 28

Oct. 15, 2016 - BYU 28-21, OT

From tweets to Facebook posts, Phillip Morgan is the man behind all of the Daily Herald social media.

