Two BYU players make Cougar fans smile when they think about playing Missouri. Steve Young and Eddie Stinnett connected on BYU's final play of the 1983 Holiday Bowl to defeat the Tigers, 21-17.
But Young did not throw this touchdown pass. He caught it.
Trailing 17-14 with 31 seconds left, the BYU coaches called "Fake right, 28 quarterback screen left."
After handing the ball to Stinnett, Young peeled off and headed up field as Stinnett threw the ball back to Young, who caught the back end of the football and scored the game-winning touchdown.
Other games vs. Missouri:
Nov. 14, 2015 - Missouri 20, BYU 16