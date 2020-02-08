Modification is the name of the game at MOD Pizza, serving a simple salad and pizza menu — including a gluten-free crust option — meant to be personalized with a wide array of more than 30 toppings ranging from classics like pepperoni and black olives to novelties like roasted asparagus and Mama Lil’s peppers. And the best part is customers can add any and all toppings they want for no additional charge.
Locations: 617 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs; 599 Pacific Drive, American Fork; 521 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork