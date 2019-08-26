Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy the onions
Summer is nearly over, but if you are holding on to that one last bit, there is still one last city celebration to enjoy. Payson’s Golden Onion Days runs Thursday through Monday and includes activities like the mayor’s prayer breakfast, concerts, fireworks show, monster truck rides, a grand prix and a fireside.
More info and a detailed calendar of events are available at http://heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.
Celebrate college football
And if you needed any more evidence that fall is coming, college football is back. BYU will take on their rivals from the University of Utah Thursday evening, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. If you don’t have tickets, enjoy a watch party with friends and family.
The game kicks off at 8:15 pm. Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Hit up a farmer’s market
Farmer’s market season is upon us and Utah County’s farmer’s markets are in full swing. The Provo Farmer’s Market is held at Pioneer Park each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eagle Mountain’s Farmer’s Market at Cory Wride Memorial Park runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.
Sunset Farmer’s Markets host three events each week — in Springville on Monday evenings, in Cedar Hills on Wednesday evenings and at The Orchard at University Place on Friday evenings. Each of those events run from 5 to 9 p.m.
Check out a luau
This weekend is a long, holiday weekend, with Labor Day on Monday. For a little Labor Day fun, Thanksgiving Point is hosting its annual Labor Day Luau. The event celebrates the end of summer with a Polynesian feast and traditional luau entertainment.
The event is held at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) with doors opening at 6 p.m. Monday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$32.
Head to an animal show
Every week, the Hutchings Museum at 55 N. Center St. in Lehi hosts a live animal show that is sure to be a fun one for kids of all ages. The show includes a variety of animals like lizards, geckos and snakes. The show is free with museum entrance. The show starts at 4 p.m. each Thursday.