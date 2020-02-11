Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Try an Icelandic meal
The Icelandic Association of Utah will celebrate Thorrablot, which is the association’s annual mid-winter feast and celebration. The event, which is the organization’s annual fundraiser, helps support Icelandic cultural programs throughout the state.
The meal includes traditional fares of Iceland, including a choice of lamb, beef or both, and sides of plokkfiskur (an Icelandic fish and potato dish), red cabbage, brunede kartofler (Danish caramelized potatoes), root vegetable au gratin and a fennel apple salad for adults. Kids plates include frikadeller (Danish meatballs and caramel potatoes).
The dinner runs from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Banquet Hall at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds (475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork). Tickets range from $7-$21.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and that typically means a day of celebration for couples. But if you are looking for somewhere for the whole family to celebrate, head to Evermore Park. The park will be hosting a special evening with special quests, games, speed dating, a poem contest, romantic carriage rides and a specialty Valentine’s Day menu.
The event will be fun for couples as well as family and friends.
It runs from 5-10 p.m. at Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove). Adult tickets are $27 per person online and $32 at the gate. Child tickets (ages 6-14) are $18 online and $23 at the gate.
See the Cougarettes
The Cougarettes, BYU’s 19-time national champion college dance team, will put on concerts this week at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). The show will include a variety of dance styles including jazz, lyrical, contemporary and hip-hop. The group says that the concert will have “something for everyone.”
The show will run nightly at 7:30 Wednesday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. staging Saturday. Tickets range from $12-$18.
Enjoy a fairy tale
SCERA is putting on the classic tale of a porkly trio, but this time set to music. “The Three Little Pigs: The Musical” is presented by the SCERA Theatre for Young Audiences, which is a cast of adult actors who perform stories from children’s literature as a way to introduce children to live theater.
In this musical, the three little pigs are graduating from Piggy School and are ready to move out on their own.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through Feb. 21 at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem). Tickets range from $4-$6.
Take an interest in science
Thanksgiving Point’s Museum of Natural Curiosity is currently home to a mobile exhibit titled “Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab.” The exhibit is full of science facts and activities that showcase scientific inquiry, creativity and collaboration. Kids can experiment with electricity, magnetism, optics, sound waves and air pressure.
The lab is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Museum of Natural Curiosity (3605 Garden Drive, Lehi). Entry is included with admission to the museum.