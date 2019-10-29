Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Grab some candy at the mall
Spend Halloween at University Place or Provo Towne Centre malls for a fun trick-or-treating experience.
The University Place Trick or Treat will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, and no masks are allowed.
Provo Towne Centre will host its trick-or-treating event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Head to your city’s trick-or-treat
Several cities are hosting Halloween trick-or-treating events this week. Here are a few you may not want to miss:
Springville’s safe trick-or-treating event, with businesses along both sides of Main Street, will take place from 3-5 p.m. Thursday.
Pleasant Grove’s Treats in the Park will include the fire department, police department and businesses around the city. It will be held from 3-5 p.m Thursday at Downtown Park (200 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove).
Head to Center Street in Provo for the city’s annual downtown trick-or-treating event from 3-6 p.m. Thursday.
Take a costumed walk down Main Street in American Fork from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lehi’s annual Trick or Treat on Main Street is a fun, safe event. The event will run from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.
Santaquin will host a Trunk or Treat event at Centennial Park (300 W. 100 South, Santaquin). Bring your own bag of candy to share with kids at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Trick or treat with the firefighters in Elk Ridge, in the department’s second annual event. The event will be held at the Elk Ridge Fire Department (80 E. Park Drive, Elk Ridge) from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
Honor the dead
The Shops at Riverwoods will host its annual Dia De Los Muertos event Friday. The free family-friendly event showcases the beautiful tradition of remembering those who are no longer with us.
There will be music and cultural performances, community altars, activities for kids, a market and local shop giveaways.
The event at The Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave., Provo) will run from 4-10 p.m. Friday.
Experience the magic
For a fun night of tricks and treats, head to the SCERA Center for the Arts (810 S. State St., Orem) for the “Tricks and Treats featuring the Magic of Timothy” show.
The show features Utah’s professional magician Timothy Riggs and his many illusions.
The show takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets cost $5 for those 3 and older.
Walk among the pumpkins
Head to Highland for the city’s annual Pumpkin Walk, where you can walk among hundreds of expertly carved pumpkins.
The Pumpkin Walk will continue Tuesday night from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Town Center Splash Pad (5400 W. Civic Center Dr., Highland). Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.