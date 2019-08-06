Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy some city-centered fun
The summer is winding down, and so are the city celebrations that dot Utah Valley through the warmer months. That doesn’t mean your chance for some community-centric fun is over, though! Salem Days, Alpine Days and Lindon Days will all run through Saturday this week with plenty of great events for all ages.
Salem Days has a wide lineup of events set for this week, including the Cardboard Duct Tape Regatta, Tractor Pull, Family Movie in the Park, Little Buck-a-Roo Rodeo, Family Fun Run, Car Show, Grand Parade, Ambulance BBQ Beef Dinner, Fair in the Square and Fireworks.
Alpine Days also boasts a variety of fun activities, including Chalk the Block, Auto Show, Carnival, Mutton Bustin’, Rodeo, Concert in the Park, parade, Fish Grab & Fish Fry and, of course, fireworks.
Lindon Days events include a Block Party, Movie in the Park, Huck Finn Fishing, Foam Party, Family Arena Events, Grand Parade, Mayor’s Breakfast, Cardboard Boat Regatta, KenDucky Derby, concert and fireworks.
Get a full schedule of this week’s events at each celebration by visiting http://salemcity.org/salem-days, http://alpinedays.org and http://lindonrecreation.org/lindon-days.
Play at Thanksgiving Point
If you and your family have wanted to visit one of Thanksgiving Point’s great venues, but haven’t had the money to spring for tickets or a membership, August is the month for you! Thanksgiving Point has announced it is bringing back its Two Buck Tuesdays, which means admission is $2 per person, per venue throughout the day each Tuesday, for all five venues, including the Butterfly Biosphere, Farm Country, Ashton Gardens, Museum of Natural Curiosity and Museum of Ancient Life.
When: Each Tuesday in August
Where: All five venues at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi
Chalk the Block
Whether you’re an artist or just looking for some summer fun, you’ll want to check out the annual Chalk the Block for Charity event happening this week at the Shops at Riverwoods in Provo.
The event kicks off Thursday with artist registration and an artist workshop, followed by a second day of registration Friday and an evening of entertainment. Saturday, all artwork must be finished, and guests are invited to peruse the chalky masterpieces with entertainment and the announcement of winners.
When: Artist registration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, public entertainment from 6-9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: The Shops at Riverwoods, 4801 N. University Ave. in Provo
Head to Kidchella
Whether parents and kids are loving the thought or dreading it, the fact remains that the start of school is right around the corner, and Kidchella Back to School Festival at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi is probably the most exciting way to get ready.
The event will include face painting, music, crafts, food trucks, vendors and more, with plenty of back-to-school must-haves for all ages.
When: Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
Where: Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabela’s Blvd. in Lehi
Go bowling
If you want to beat the heat and skip out on the summer sun, head to Fat Cats in Provo for its 99 Cent Summer promotion, featuring 99 cent bowling, shoe rentals, five minutes of virtual reality or an hour of billiards per person every day until 8 p.m. The venue also boasts a variety of new arcade games all priced at $1 or less.
When: Daily until 8 p.m. through Aug. 30
Where: Fat Cats, 1200 N. University Ave. in Provo