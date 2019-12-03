Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
See a live nativity
You can start your Christmas season with a live nativity; there are several happening this week.
The “A Babe is Born Live Nativity” happening in Lehi starting this week will help benefit local refugees and also includes refugees as actors. The event runs Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m. at the Lehi Roundup Rodeo Grounds (105 N. 500 West, Lehi). Tickets are $8-$12.
University Place also will host a live nativity, along with the Orem Community Church. The nativity will run from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday evening at The Orchard at University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem). The event is free and there will be free hot drinks and rolls.
See the beauty at a lighting ceremony
Several cities will host holiday lighting ceremonies this week, including Provo, Lehi and Eagle Mountain.
Provo’s annual “Lights On Ceremony” will include a free children’s train ride, sled dogs, a children’s craft, Santa Claus and fireworks. It will run from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Provo City Center (351 W. Center St., Provo).
Lehi will host its lighting ceremony Saturday along with the city’s annual Santa Parade. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs along Main Street.
Eagle Mountain will hold its Christmas Village Tree Lighting Saturday with Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, a blacksmith demo, hot cocoa and doughnuts. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cory Wride Memorial Park (5806 Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain).
Head to a boutique
If you still need a gift for that special someone, head to a local boutique or market to get a unique locally made present.
The Salem Pond Town Christmas Boutique will feature local vendors. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Activity Center (60 N. 100 East in Salem).
Along with Provo’s lighting ceremony there will be a Provo Christmas Market with meaningful, artisan gifts. The market will run from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Provo City Center and Pioneer Park (351 W. Center St., Provo).
Eagle Mountain’s Christmas Village Holiday Boutique will include Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, hot cocoa and doughnuts, along with local vendors. The boutique will run from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Cory Wride Memorial Park (5806 Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain).
The Beehive Bazaar Holiday Show also will be held this week with independent designs, arts, crafts and edibles from more than 100 local artists. The show at the Bright Building (33 W. 400 South in Provo) will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
See new cultures
BYU will host “Christmas Around the World” this week, a show that captures the ethnic diversity of the world during the Christmas season through choreography, song and music, as well as native costumes.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, with a matinee showing at 2 p.m Saturday. The show will be held at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo).
Go on a cruise
Enjoy a lighted Christmas riverboat ride on the Provo River, featuring thousands of lights reflecting off the water, holiday scenes along the shore, Christmas music and a visit from Santa.
The cruise at the CLAS Ropes Course (3606 W. Center St. in Provo) will run Mondays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30-10 p.m. through Dec. 23. Cost is $8 per person with children 2 years old and under free.