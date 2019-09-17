Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Follow the football action
Fresh off their two consecutive overtime wins at Tennessee and against USC, the Cougars will face off against Washington on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will include the new Cougar Canyon event before the game.
Enjoy some theater
Go, go, go to see Joe! “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” started its run at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem) on Friday and runs through Oct. 5. The biblical saga of the dreamer named Joseph will run Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Have fun for harvest
The Harvest Moon Hurrah, now in its 15th year, celebrates fall with entertainment, children’s crafts, pumpkin decorating, giant paint-it-yourself murals, kids fun activities, food vendors and food trucks. The entertainment will include The Piano Guys, Eclipse, Lindsey Stirling, Vocal Point, The National Parks and featured performer Ashley Hess from “American Idol.”
The event will run from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Spanish Fork City Park (Center and Main streets in Spanish Fork).
Enjoy dance
The World of Dance will be held at BYU, and will feature performances by BYU’s Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre, International Folk Dance Ensemble, Living Legends and Ballet. The event will open the season for the dance groups.
BYU World of Dance will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the de Jong Concert Hall at BYU.
Hit up a farmer’s market
Farmer’s market season is upon us and Utah County’s farmer’s markets are in full swing. The Provo Farmer’s Market is held at Pioneer Park each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eagle Mountain’s Farmer’s Market at Cory Wride Memorial Park runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.
Sunset Farmer’s Markets host three events each week — in Springville on Monday evenings, in Cedar Hills on Wednesday evenings and at The Orchard at University Place on Friday evenings. Each of those events run from 5-9 p.m.
The Spanish Fork market is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the city office buildings and the LaVell Edwards Stadium Farmer's Market runs from 3-7 p.m. Thursday outside the stadium in Provo.