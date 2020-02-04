Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy the theater
The Utah COPA Youth Theater will present a production of “Legally Blond Jr.” The group helps young actors gain confidence and learn the educational aspects of theater.
The show will run at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo).
Take in a show
SCERA’s Theatre for Young Audiences will present this world premiere original musical from Chase Ramsey and David Paul Smith. The group presents one-hour musicals and plays based on children’s literature.
The musical will start its three-week run Monday and shows will take place on Mondays and Fridays at 7 p.m. through Feb. 21 at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem).
Celebrate Fire and Ice
The Shops at Riverwoods will celebrate its annual Fire and Ice Festival with live entertainment, deals, promotions, fires, ice sculptures and s’mores. The event will benefit the Food and Care Coalition and for every two cans of food donated, attendees can get supplies for one s’more. The night will end with fireworks at 7:30 p.m.
The event will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday at The Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave., Provo).
Spend a Night at the Museums
BYU is home to five museums on campus, and for the seventh year, the university will host its Night at the Museums event. The free event showcases all five museums — the Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum, the Museum of Art, the Museum of Peoples and Cultures, Education in Zion, and the Museum of Paleontology.
The event also will include music, refreshments, activities, and free shuttles for those 8 years old and older to travel between museums.
The Night at the Museums runs from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Plan a wedding
The finest wedding-planning professionals are coming together for the annual Utah Bridal Expo in Provo on Saturday. The show will include food, dress, cake, home and floral vendors, among many others.
The show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Utah Valley Convention Center (220 W. Center St., Provo).