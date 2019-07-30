Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Head to a city celebration
This week you can get outside, grab some great food and gear up for some top-notch fun in the community with the festivities at the continuation of Santaquin’s Orchard Days, the Highland Fling and the kick off of Salem Days and Alpine Days.
Orchard Days events this week include the Home Run Derby, Block Bash, Hypno Hick show, live concert, rodeo, fireworks and grand parade, while the Highland Fling event highlights include the Passport Challenge, Kids Night and Cardboard Challenge, the Play Day Rodeo, Strongman Competition and Highland Games, parade and Youth Night Drive-in Movie.
Salem Days will run Friday through Aug. 10, with this week’s events including the Dutch Oven Cook Off, Little Miss Salem and the Salem Day Family Fireside.
Alpine Days also will run Friday through Aug. 10, with events for that celebration including Pickleball Tournaments, a mountain bike race, fireside, tennis tournament, Foam Party, Family Night BBQ and Movie in the Park.
Get a full schedule of events for all four celebrations at heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.
Get cultured
This week marks the 33rd annual Springville World Folkfest, a dance festival featuring performances by dancers from across the globe, with countries including Croatia, the Netherlands, Poland, Mexico, Taiwan, Russia and more. Tickets to the event are $5 for children, $8 for military, seniors and students, $10 for adults, $30 for a family pass and a single admission weeklong pass, all of which can purchased online at worldfolkfest.com or in-person at the event.
When: Nightly through Saturday with pre-show events at 6:45 p.m. and the main show at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Springville Arts Park, 760 S. 1350 East in Springville
Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday
If you’re one of the thousands of fans of the “Harry Potter” book series in Utah alone, you might want to consider joining in some festivities this week for his birthday, including the Wizardly Birthday Party at the Museum of Natural Curiosity at Thanksgiving Point.
The event will include a potions class, scavenger hunt and broomstick challenges with costumes encouraged. Admission is free for Thanksgiving Point members and included with regular museum admission for all other attendees.
If you’re looking for the sweet taste of celebration, you can head to Cravings Alisha’s Cupcakes, 93 S. Main St., Suite C, in Pleasant Grove after the party where you can buy Butterbeer and Sorting Hat flavored cupcakes to continue the festive fun!
When: The Wizardly Birthday Party is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Museum of Natural Curiosity, 3605 Garden Drive in Lehi
See a ‘tale as old as time’
The SCERA Center for the Arts invites you to “be (their) guest” to a live production of the Academy Award-winning Disney film, “Beauty and the Beast.” The tale as old as time will open on the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre stage Friday, with tickets ranging from $10-$18.
When: Friday through Aug. 17, with performances Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East in Orem
Play ball
With the summer in full swing, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy baseball, America’s favorite pastime, and this week you can do it with the help of the Orem Owlz.
The fun starts Saturday with the Orem Owlz Baseball Camp – an hour of interaction and instruction from players and coaches with a session for ages 7-11 and a second session for 12-14. Both sessions are priced at $5 per attendee (they need to bring a glove and bat) and take place at The Orchard at University Place with swag and a ticket voucher for all who come.
Saturday night is also a home game for the Owlz against Grand Junction with a follow-up game Sunday afternoon.
When: Orem Owlz Baseball Camp is Saturday at 10 a.m. for ages 7-11 and 11 a.m. for 12-14 with Saturday night’s game at 7:05 p.m. Sunday’s game will take place at 4:05 p.m.
Where: Camp is at The Orchard at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem, with the games at the Brent Brown Ballpark, 800 W. University Parkway in Orem