Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Light it up
Two local shopping centers will start the holiday season with their lighting ceremonies this weekend.
The Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave., Provo) will host the Lighting of the Riverwoods on Friday with entertainment, s’mores, fireworks, giveaways and Santa.
The event will run from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday.
The Outlets at Traverse Mountain (3700 N. Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi) will host its 8th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, with the lighting of Utah’s tallest Christmas Tree, the One Voice Children’s Choir, Santa’s elves and the atmosphere of nostalgic Christmas cottages.
The event will run from 2-6 p.m. Saturday.
Fit in some football
BYU will close its home football schedule Saturday against Idaho State. Take your last chance to see this year’s seniors at LaVell Edwards Stadium (1700 N. Canyon Road, Provo).
The Cougars and the Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m.
You can also visit the final Cougar Canyon event of the year before the game too.
Take the family to a concert
Jenny Oaks Baker and her four talented children will perform at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem) this week. The Grammy-nominated violinist and her kids on violins, guitars, drums, cello, piano and vocals, will present music from their new debut album.
There will be two shows Saturday, one at 4 p.m. followed by one at 7. Tickets range from $14-$16.
Enjoy a cappella
BYU’s world renowned a cappella group will perform this weekend at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). The group is known for combining harmonies into an entertaining musical experience.
The concert will run for two days, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $13-$15.
Get in some Holiday shopping
Head to Saratoga Springs for a Holiday Craft Show and Boutique. There will be a wide variety of vendors and Friday evening will be a “Girls Night Out” with prizes and fun.
The boutique will be held at TalonsCove Golf Course (2220 S. TalonsCove Drive, Saratoga Springs) from 3-9 p.m. Friday with the Girls Night Out event happening from 6-8 p.m. It also will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with Santa Claus visits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.