Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Hit up Cornbelly’s
One of Utah County’s favorite fall activities, Cornbelly’s, is opening this weekend for the season. The well-known corn maze will take in the “World of Wizards” theme this year with a nod to Harry Potter. There are also a slew of other kid-friendly activities like Cornbelly Mountain, corn ball, corn cob beach, kiddie corral and much more.
Cornbelly’s (3003 Thanksgiving Way in Lehi) opens Friday and runs through Nov. 2. It is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Cost is $13.95 on weekdays and $19.95 on weekends.
Celebrate a harvest
You can celebrate the harvest season with two harvest events in Utah County this week. Thanksgiving Point (will host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, with artisan and produce vendors, music and the 15th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off. The Harvest Festival will be held at the Water Tower Plaza at Thanksgiving Point (3003 Thanksgiving Way in Lehi) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sundance also will host its Harvest Market to celebrate the beauty of the season. There will be more than 30 local artists and craftsmen with their fares. The Harvest Festival will be be held at Sundance Resort (8841 N. Alpine Loop Road in Sundance) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Have fun with your dog
Celebrate your dog during National Dog Week. Dog Days in the Garden will be held throughout the week at Ashton Gardens (3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi). You can bring your family and four-legged friends and enjoy the fall colors in the garden. Dog Days will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Saturday.
Listen to a story
Salem will host its first-ever Storytelling Festival featuring some of the area’s best storytellers. The event will be held in the Salem Community Center (151 W. 300 South, Salem) from 7-8 p.m. Friday. The event is free and fun for the whole family.
Bounce around
The Big Bounce Bash 2019 is a fun event for the whole family with more than 50 bounce houses and water slides, 50 obstacles and extreme sports. There also will be live music and food. The event is for all ages.
The event will be held at Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi) from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are required and range in cost from $10 to $12.