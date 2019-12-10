Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Get in the spirit with ‘Elf’
This is the final week for the SCERA Center for the Arts’ run of “Elf: The Musical.” This musical, based on the film “Elf,” will help everyone embrace their inner elf and find Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.
The show runs Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St. in Orem). Tickets range from $12-$14.
Have breakfast with Santa
Why have a brief sit with Santa when you can have breakfast with him? Thanksgiving Point will host its annual Breakfast with Santa event, which will include a visit from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and other favorite North Pole characters. There also will be sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, dancing, games and crafts.
The breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 21 at the Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi). Tickets range from $25-$35.
Listen to the bells
There will be two opportunities this week to attend handbell concerts.
The Utah Valley Handbell Ringers Christmas Concert will celebrate the Christmas season with a free Christmas concert at the Springville Library (45 S. Main St. in Springville). The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Timpanogos Bell Ringers will host its annual Christmas Concert at the Highland City Community Center (5378 W. 10400 North in Highland). The concert is free and will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Enjoy Christmas at the Covey Center
This weekend there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Christmas season at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St. in Provo) starting with “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play.” The theater production tells the American holiday classic as a 1940s radio broadcast. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday through Dec. 21. Tickets range from $14-$16.
The Utah Metropolitan Ballet also will present its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” bringing Tchaikovsky’s score to life with colorful characters and breathtaking costumes. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. There also will be showings throughout next week.
Watch BYU basketball
BYU men’s basketball has a busy week, facing off against Nevada at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway in Provo) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
And while it’s not in Utah County, the Cougars will face off against Utah State on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
The BYU women’s basketball team will host a cross-town rivalry game Saturday as it takes on Utah Valley University at 2 p.m. at the Marriott Center.