Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Head to homecoming
BYU will celebrate homecoming this week ahead of Saturday’s game against Boise State at LaVell Edwards Stadium (1700 N. Canyon Road, Provo).
This week’s events will include the BYU Spectacular on Thursday and Friday, the 5K Cougar Run on Saturday morning, and other campus events like a homecoming scavenger hunt, BYU Birthday Bash and noonday activities throughout the week.
The homecoming week will kick off Tuesday with an Opening Ceremony at the Marriott Center.
For a full homecoming schedule, visit http://homecoming.byu.edu/schedule.
Eat with a witch
On Thursday and Friday, Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) will host its annual Witch’s Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. both days and 11 a.m. Friday.
The breakfast will include spooky visitors and includes free admission to the Scarecrow Festival in Ashton Gardens.
Tickets are required for the breakfast and range from $20 to $35.
Celebrate Pumpkin Week
University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem) is hosting Pumpkin Week with fun activities for the whole family each day.
Activities include a Corn Hole Tournament, The Haunted Orchard, Brade’s Place Fall Family Event, a Pet Costume Contest and it culminates with a movie night featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
For a full schedule of the week’s events, visit https://universityplaceorem.com/events.
Have fun at Hallo-Wednesday
Head to the Outlets at Traverse Mountain (3700 N. Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi) for their Hallow-Wednesday event from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. There will be spooky stories, wandering witches, magical brew, fortune telling, tricks and treats. You can also wear your costumes for even more fun.
Have fun in a corn maze
Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork) is open for the season. There are two different corn mazes you and your family can try — a regular corn maze or a haunted corn maze.
They also have several smaller attractions including a kiddie corral, giant slide, pipe slide, corn pit, straw bale pyramid, straw bale maze, hay ride, concessions and a pumpkin patch.
Glen Ray’s is open from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 2.