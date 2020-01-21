Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Go to a circus
The Jordan World Circus will bring its three rings of acts to the UCCU Center (800 W. University Parkway, Orem). The circus will include death-defying aerial acts, animal attractions and kids can have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals.
The circus runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets range from $14-$18.
Enjoy a concert
The Nashville Tribute Band will bring country and Christian sounds to the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem). The group is joined by country trio Due West and pop singer/songwriters Ben and Chad Truman, also known as the Truman Brothers.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $12-$14.
Get frigid
It’s January, and it may not be the ideal time for a swim in the lake, but this weekend is your chance to try it.
Head to the Frigid 5K and Penguin Plunge where you can run a chilly 5K and then plunge into the real cold of Utah Lake to earn some clout and a keychain.
The race starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Utah Lake State Park (4400 W. Center St., Provo).
Be a superhero
The annual Superhero Saturday at Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) is a fun event for the whole family. Those participating can come dressed in a superhero costume and the Show Barn will be filled with inflatable obstacle courses, slides, bounce houses and superheroes.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $5-$6.
Celebrate Chinese New Year
Enjoy a cultural experience as University Place celebrates Chinese New Year. The event includes face painting, music, live entertainment and a traditional Chinese lion dance. A fireworks show will start at 8 p.m.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Orchard at University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem).