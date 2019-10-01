Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Go on a spooky cruise
The CLAS Ropes Course is kicking off its annual Halloween Cruise Thursday. The cruise takes you on a riverboat ride on the Provo River with more than 100 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns, a pirate attack and a scary story told by the boat captain.
The cruise takes off from the CLAS Ropes Course (3606 W. Center St. Provo) and runs for about 20 to 25 minutes. The cost is $8 per person with children 2 and under free.
The first departure is at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and they depart every 30 minutes through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The cruise will run through Oct. 31.
Celebrate fall
Head to Saratoga Springs for the city’s annual Fall Festival on Friday evening. The city’s annual fall fun event includes inflatables, free train rides, games, activities, trick-or-treating, a petting zoo and food trucks.
The festival will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Shay Park (516 W. Aspen Hills Blvd., Saratoga Springs). A $3 wristband will give you unlimited access to inflatables, knocker balls and the petting zoo.
Have a be-witch-ing night
It will be a truly spooky evening in Eagle Mountain on Friday as the city hosts its Witches and Wizards Movie Night. The evening will feature the Disney film “Hocus Pocus” and will include free popcorn. There also will be hot chocolate and soda for purchase.
Don’t forget to show up dressed as a witch or wizard for the costume contest, where the five best costumed guests will win prizes.
The event will run from 7-9 p.m. Friday evening at Silverlake Amphitheater (7920 Silverlake Parkway, Eagle Mountain).
Pick a pumpkin
Jaker’s Jack-o’-Lanterns in Springville opened for the season Saturday, bringing back its pick-your-own-pumpkin patch, corn maze and fun fall activities for another fall season.
Besides the pumpkin patch and corn maze, Jaker’s (950 W. 400 South, Springville) has hayrides, petting zoo, large and small straw mazes, big corn pit, tube slides and a slippery slide.
Jaker’s is open from 9 a.m. to dusk Monday through Saturday through Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Halloween Day. The cost is $4 for ages 3 and up.
Go on a ghost hunt
Established in 1858, Camp Floyd served as temporary home to the largest number of United States troops enlisted at the time. Those troops, originally sent to Utah to quash a supposed Mormon rebellion, were eventually recalled in 1861 to provide back-up during the Civil War.
The location is rich with history, and, according to many, is a veritable breeding ground for otherworldly activity.
As per annual tradition, this weekend you can see for yourself if Camp Floyd State Park is haunted by taking part in the venue’s Ghosts of Camp Floyd event.
The event is priced at $7 per person, with reservations required. This year’s ghost hunts are set Saturdays between Oct. 5 and Oct. 26 at Camp Floyd State Park (18035 W. 1540 North in Fairfield). Participants are invited to take a look around as early as 6 p.m., with the actual event running from 7-9 p.m.