Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Can for a cause
Get the family or friends together to enjoy a day of canning, all for a good cause. The event, hosted by Community Action Services and Food Bank, will allow local volunteers to help can produce donated by area fruit growers that will then be used for families in need in Utah County.
The final canning day will be held from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Provo Recreation Center (320 W. 500 North, Provo). To participate, contact Cathy Merrill at (801) 851-8479
Enjoy a quilt garden
Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point (3900 N. Garden Way, Lehi) will be adorned with more than 1,000 quilts Thursday through Saturday as the venue hosts the Garden of Quilts event.
Along with the exhibit, there will be classes, vendors, shopping, trunk shows, charity service projects and special events, like afternoon tea and off-site tours.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Fall into fall
One of the first fall fun centers in Utah County opens this week in Orem.
The Wilkerson Farm (710 W. 2000 South, Orem) is set to kick off the fall season. The farm’s annual Fall Fair includes a 5-acre corn maze, food trucks, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, Mini Hay Bale Maze, Farmyard Animal Range, shotgun slides, Windmill Swing, Fruit Salad Ride, Apple Slingshot and Grandpa’s Hayride.
The fair starts Friday, and runs 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 2. The cost is $9.50 per person between the ages of 5 and 65.
Celebrate Brazilian culture
You may love Brazilian cuisine, but at the Brazilian Festival this week at University Place (575 E. University Parkway, you can celebrate Brazilian culture with more than just food.
The event, now in its 15th year, will include a Samba Parade, costumes, fun and food.
It runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and admission is free.
Catch some Cougar football
Coming off its exciting last-minute win in Tennessee, BYU Football returns to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday to face the Trojans of USC.
The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m.