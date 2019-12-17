Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Head to a concert at the SCERA
This week, there will be two concerts at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St. in Orem) that will help you get in the Christmas spirit.
Caleb Chapman’s “Crescent Christmas” will feature the popular jazz and big band holiday stylings of the Crescent Super Band. The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $12-$14.
Also, this week, The Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir and the Bonner Family will perform Handel’s “Messiah” with a gospel twist and other soulful Christmas music. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets run from $75-$200.
Go on a cruise
Enjoy a lighted Christmas riverboat ride on the Provo River, featuring thousands of lights reflecting off the water, holiday scenes along the shore, Christmas music and a visit from Santa.
The cruise at the CLAS Ropes Course (3606 W. Center St. in Provo) will run Mondays through Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30-10 p.m. through Dec. 23. Cost is $8 per person with children 2 years old and under free.
Catch some BYU Basketball
BYU will face off against in-state foe Weber State at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo). The Cougars and the Wildcats will tip off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Enjoy 'Aurora'
Visit Evermore for its winter season of “Aurora.”
You can enjoy ice skating, winter-themed activities and sweet and savory treats. You also can meet new characters in the “Dickensian wonderland” that is decorated for the season.
"Aurora" will run Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 25 at Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove). It is open from 5-9 p.m. Mondays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Tickets are $15-$32 with discounts for buying online.
Enjoy Voice Male
Voice Male, Utah County favorites, will perform classic and new holiday tunes with their signature a cappella voices. The group will perform at The Thanksgiving Point Show Barn (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi).
The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with tickets running from $25-$40.