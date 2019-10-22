Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Trick or treat
The Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber of Commerce will host dual Trick-or-Treating events in Spanish Fork and Salem on Saturday.
Head to Spanish Fork’s Main Street for the annual Main Street Trick-or-Treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place from Center Street to 400 North on Main Street.
Meanwhile, a second trick-or-treat event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Salem Activity Center (600 E. Canal Road, Salem).
Have fun at a Halloween carnival
Head to the Provo Recreation Center (320 W. 500 North, Provo) for a night of spooky tricks and treats. The city’s annual Halloween Carnival this year will have two times to help minimize wait times — from 4-6:40 p.m. and from 7:30-10 p.m.
The event will include a “Stranger Things” haunted house, magician show crafts, zombie laser tag escape boxes, an animal show horror short film viewing, trick-or-treating swag bags and game hall story rooms.
General admission is $5 for adults and $4 for youth.
Take a pumpkin walk
This week the Central Utah Gardens will host a pumpkin-carving contest and then the public can walk through the gardens to see the pumpkin designs at the new location of 1426 E. 750 North, in Orem.
Pumpkins can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and the pumpkin walk will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The pumpkin walk will include a magician, scary animals, a pumpkin artist at work and conservation tips. Don’t forget to wear a costume for a free doughnut.
Head to Halloween Town
Eagle Mountain will host its annual Halloween Town on Saturday, with booths, candy, giveaways and trick-or-treating for children. There also will be a balloon artist, car show, dog costume contest and food trucks.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Nolen Park (7862 Tinamous Road, Eagle Mountain).
Celebrate the Day of the Dead
Thanksgiving Point will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Saturday with a community ofrenda, marigolds and pan de muerta. You can head to the Show Barn (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) to remember and celebrate loved ones who have died.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and costs $2-$8.