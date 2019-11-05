Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy the magic of Disney
If you are a Disney fan — and lets face it, who isn’t — the SCERA’s Night of Broadway performance this week is for you. The event at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem) is one of the venue’s most popular annual events, and features some of the most famous Disney songs.
The event will feature classic and contemporary songs from Disney musicals, including Newsies,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Mulan,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “A Goofy Movie,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Rapunzel,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tangled” and “Hercules.”
The show will run for three nights at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $10 to $12.
Learn about space
The Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point (2929 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) will host an event Saturday that is out of this world. Planet Palooza is an educational and fun look at the solar system and how planets came to exist.
There are fun activities for kids of all ages and BYU professor Jani Radebaugh will share knowledge of the latest discoveries in space.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy some late-season football
It’s November and before you know it, football season will be coming to an end. BYU’s football team only has two more home games this season, including this weekend’s game against Liberty.
The Cougars will face off against BYU at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (1700 N. Canyon Road, Provo). You can also have fun with the whole family with the activities at Cougar Canyon outside the stadium before the game.
Run a chilly race
Vineyard City is hosting a race this week with a delicious end. The city’s second annual Blizzard 5K includes a prize for every running — a free Dairy Queen Blizzard. There also will be Starbucks Hot Chocolate at the end of the race.
The race will start at Vineyard Grove Park (350 N. 100 East, Vineyard) at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Enjoy some art
If you have a toddler between the ages of 1 and 4, head to the Springville Museum of Art (126 E. 400 South, Springville) for this month’s Guppy Group.
The event, which is held the first Tuesday of every month during the school year, is a free program for toddlers that includes singing, play, storytelling and a hands-on art activity.
There are two sessions, one from 10 to 11 a.m. and one from 11 to noon on Tuesday.