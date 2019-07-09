Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy a city celebration
The valley-wide festivities continue this week with city celebrations including Spanish Fork Fiesta Days and American Fork Steel Days kicking off.
Fiesta Days will start Friday and run through July 27 with this week’s activities including the annual Pyromusical, and Softball and Pickleball Tournaments.
Steel Days also will kick-off Friday, running through July 20 with this week’s events including Garden Tours, horseshoe, kickball, spikeball and golf tournaments, the Miss American Fork Pageant, a Car Show and Cruise, the Smoke & Steel Backyard BBQ Competition, and the American Fork Symphony and Timpanogos Chorale Concert. Details on both celebrations can be found at https://heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.
When and where: Fiesta Days in Spanish Fork from Friday through July 27, Steel Days in American Fork from Friday through July 20
Head to a farmers market
There’s nothing quite like farm-fresh produce, and the great news is there are farmers markets all across Utah County offering just that. Here’s a list of this week’s markets, offering plenty of fun and fresh food for the whole family.
Provo Farmers Market: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 26 along Center Street in Provo
Eagle Mountain Farmers Market: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 26 at Cory B. Wride Memorial Park, 5806 N. Pony Express Pkwy. in Eagle Mountain
Sunset Farmers Market: Mondays from 5-9 p.m. through Oct. 28 at the Springville Civic Center, 110 S. Main St. in Springville
Sunset Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. through Oct. 30 at Heritage Park, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive in Cedar Hills
Embrace Scottish heritage
Dive into Scottish culture without the trouble of traveling at the Payson Scottish Festival this weekend. Events include food and entertainment in the park with Highland Dance, Highland Athletic and bagpipe competitions Saturday, all with free admission. Other features include Scottish dances and Celtic music with storytelling, piping and drumming, a strongman competition and more. To find a full schedule of events, visit http://paysonscottishfestival.org.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Payson Memorial Park, 300 S. Main St. in Payson
Catch a film
Enjoy a family-friendly film under the stars at one of several movie nights being hosted across the valley. Just pick your favorite and get ready for some fun out of the sun and under the stars.
“A Quiet Place” – Wednesday at dusk at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at SCERA Park, 600 S. 400 East in Orem. $3-$4 per movie.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Thursday around 9:15 p.m. at Neptune Park, 452 W. 400 North in Saratoga Springs. Video game night, free.
“Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” – Thursday at 9:30 p.m. at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem, for Movie Night in the Orchard. Free, with pre-show entertainment.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Park” – Friday at dusk at the Waterfall Amphitheater at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi. Free for members and children 2 and under, regular garden admission, $15-$20, for other attendees.
“The Little Mermaid” – Friday at 9 p.m. at Silverlake Amphitheater, 7920 Silver Lake Parkway in Eagle Mountain. Free, with free popcorn. Just bring chairs and blankets!
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – July 15 at 9 p.m. at Spring Acres Park, 700 S. 1300 East in Springville. Free.
Gear up for family fun
This Monday, experience the great outdoors at University Place with July’s Family Fun Night! The evening will include fun for all ages, along with the chance to roast s’mores, eat watermelon, tackle a ropes course and rock wall, participate in a sack race, try your hand at a sling-shot game and throw axes at the Social Axe Throwing trailer.
The U.S. Forest Service also will be on hand, along with a fire truck that helped fight forest fires last year.
The event also will feature live music, performances and prizes.
When: 7-9 p.m. Monday
Where: The Orchard at University Place, 575 University Parkway in Orem