Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy comedy
The musical improv comedy group The Thrillionaires will bring their hilarious show to the SCERA Center for the Arts this week.
The group will be joined by special guest comedian Shaun Johnson, best known for his Instagram Comedy Channel “The Johnson Files.”
There will be two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem). Tickets range from $10-$12.
See a fun show
Center State Performing Arts is performing “Frozen Jr.” on Saturday at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo).
The show is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and tells the story of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle.
The show runs at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 1 p.m. showing on Saturday.
Tickets run from $10-$12.
Go back in time
Go on an amazing adventure at Thanksgiving Point’s Heroes of the Ice Age event. You will get to travel back in time to the Pleistocene Epoch when ice covered much of the Earth.
The event is fun and interactive and there also will be special one-day showings of the 3D movie “Titans of the Ice Age!” at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of Ancient Life (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi).
Cheer on the Cougars
BYU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be at home this week at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo).
The women’s team will take on San Diego on Saturday at 2 p.m. and the men’s team will take on Portland on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Take in some a capella
Well-known a capella group Vocal Point will put on a concert at BYU this week, bringing its contemporary sounds to the de Jong Concert Hall.
The group says its all-new concert will be “unlike any you’ve seen before” with pop, rock, country and spiritual sounds.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday n the Harris Fine Arts Center at BYU. Tickets range from $11-$13.