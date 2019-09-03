Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy stories
If you are a fan of great stories, this is the week for you. The 30th annual Timpanogos Storytelling Festival starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. Located at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, the event includes inspiring, hilarious and even scary stories told by some of the world’s best storytellers.
There also will be a pre-festival concert at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo to kick off the iconic event. The concert will feature Antonio Rocha and will run from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Tuesday event is free, while the rest of the festival events require a paid ticket.
Go bazaar shopping
Fall may not officially have hit yet, but the Fall Beehive Bazaar is getting it started early. You can get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping or just enjoy time buying items from local artisans.
The Beehive Bazaar includes an impressive variety of locally crafted goods, from art and decorations to clothing and everything in between.
The Bazaar is set to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Bright Building at 33 W. 400 South in Provo.
Watch ice dancing finals
Head to Peaks Ice Arena to watch skaters compete for national ice dancing rankings in the National Solo Dance Finals. There will be more than 250 athletes competing.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Peaks Ice Arena, 100 N. Seven Peaks Blvd. in Provo.
Go to the final rooftop concert
After 10 years, the Rooftop Concert Series will come to an end Friday with its final concert. The downtown Provo event will feature bands The Moth & The Flame, iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME and The Backseat Lovers.
Raise a barn
Head to Mapleton on Saturday for an old-fashioned barn raising hosted by the city as part of its Founder’s Day Celebration. The event will help to create a Historic Town Square within the city that everyone can enjoy.
Those who attend can hammer a nail in the barn door and blacksmith shop, lay a brick to help reconstruct the 1888 Relief Society Hall, eat a boxed dinner, bid at the auctions, listen to live music, enjoy dancing and shop for items at the bake sale and old-fashioned bazaar.
The celebration will start at 4 p.m. with the barn raising from 5-8 p.m. at Mapleton City Park (at the corner of Maple and Main streets).