Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Enjoy community-centric fun
Spanish Fork’s Fiesta Days and American Fork’s Steel Days kicked off last week with an ample variety of fun, and the two cities will continue the festivities this week, with Spanish Fork celebrating through July 27 and American Fork running through Saturday.
Upcoming events for Fiesta Days include the Spanish Fork Theater production of “Beauty and the Beast,” a carnival, street dance, rodeo, car show, Family Night in the Park and more.
Steel Days events include a discount swim day with free yoga and Zumba, a Kids Splash Night, carnival, Tea With the Queen, Youth Street Dance, American Fork High School Marching Band Breakfast, run and Grand Parade.
For more details on both events, visit http:// heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.
Head to Mornings at the Museum
Step into history and learn a little more about other cultures during Mornings at the Museum at the Brigham Young University Museum of Peoples and Cultures. Twice a week, children are invited to the museum for guided tours from museum employees where they can see artifacts, hear stories, play games and make crafts from cultures around the world. The cost is $1 per child with details at mpc.byu.edu.
When: 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 1
Where: BYU Museum of Peoples and Cultures, 2201 N. Canyon Road in Provo
Enjoy interactive art
Last summer, the Woodbury Art Museum mounted a rather unique and highly popular interactive comic book exhibit, exploring the mythology behind heroes and villains and the impact it has played on the realm of comics. This summer, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy” will continue to explore the influence of mythology on modern fantasy led by artist Chad Hardin, offering exhibit patrons the chance to help create art by painting the exhibits themselves.
When: Through Sept. 14 during regular museum hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Where: The Woodbury Museum at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway #250 in Orem
Get your ‘Jiggle’ on
Though food fights are generally banned in school, this week they’re encouraged at the Jigglefest at Thanksgiving Point. The event invites guests to don their swimwear and gear up for regular Jell-O fights, with waterslides and obstacle courses continually available. Tickets to the event are $10, or $7 for Thanksgiving Point members.
If that’s not enough fun, in conjunction with the Jigglefest is the Utah Foods Cook-Off including competitions in funeral potatoes, Jell-O, fry sauce, Dutch oven cooking and scones with more details and open registration by Thursday at thanksgivingpoint.org.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with Jell-O fights every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Cook-Off will start at 10 a.m. as well, with winners announced at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi
Celebrate Pioneer Day in Mapleton
Starting bright and early Saturday, Mapleton will celebrate Pioneer Day with a variety of festive and fun activities, including a 5K Race, breakfast, flag ceremony, Ping Pong Ball Drop, community dinner, skydivers, concert and fireworks.
The fun kicks off at 6:30 a.m. and wraps up around 10 p.m. with more details at https://bit.ly/2YQVhnp.
When: Morning activities from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and evening activities from 4-10 p.m.
Where: Morning activities are set for Mapleton City Park, Maple and Main Street in Mapleton, with afternoon activities at Ira Allan Park, 1600 S. 800 West in Mapleton