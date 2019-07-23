Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Party with the community
Though Spanish Fork’s Fiesta Days festivities are winding down this weekend, Santaquin’s Orchard Days and the Highland Fling are just starting to rev up, offering even more summer fun for all ages at city celebrations across Utah Valley.
Final events for Fiesta Days, which ends Saturday, include the "SF’s Got Talent" competition, the Speedy Spaniard 10K Road Race and mile run, the Fiesta Days Grand Parade, concerts and a fireworks spectacular.
Santaquin Orchard Days, on the other hand, will kick off this Saturday and run through Aug. 3 with events including the Opening Ceremony and Flag Raising, Little Buck-a-Roo Rodeo, fireworks, Family Night and more.
Highland Fling also will run Saturday through Aug. 3 featuring the Family Adventure Race, Kickoff Event, Disc Golf Tournament and Movie in the Park. For details on all three events, head to heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.
Celebrate Pioneer Day
Step back in time with some old-fashioned fun in celebration of Pioneer Day at the Pioneer Day Extravaganza in Provo. The festivities include a petting zoo, pie-making contest, food trucks, an animal show, crafts, games and live entertainment with something for all ages.
Finish up the day with even more celebratory fun at the Pioneer Day Fireworks Celebration at University Place, including more games, contests, a live band and a choreographed fireworks show.
When and where: Pioneer Day Extravaganza is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kiwanis Park, 820 N. 1100 East in Provo with the Fireworks Celebration starting at 6 p.m. with the pyrotechnics at 9:30 p.m. at the Orchard at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem.
Do some Art in the Park
The Neighborhood Art Center is gearing up to host its seventh free Art in the Park event of the summer this week at Paul Ream Wilderness Park.
The activity includes a variety of outdoor art projects and chances for creativity, with some features that can be a little messy, so attendees are encouraged to come prepared for fun in clothes that are OK to get dirty.
When: Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Paul Ream Wilderness Park, 1600 W. 500 North in Provo
Find your home on the range
If the Pioneer Day fun isn’t enough for you, head out to Camp Floyd for the Day of the Cowboy festivities. The event will run for two days celebrating the cowboy way of life with activities, vendors, food and cowboy poetry and music. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs with admission priced at $5 per person or $15 per family with a $5 charge for wagon rides.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Camp Floyd State Park, 18035 W. 1540 North in Fairfield
Explore a new realm
If you’re looking for a fun escape from reality, consider loading up the family and heading to Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove.
Hyped as “a world of play for all ages, immersed in a fantasy European hamlet of imagination,” Evermore is currently offering an interactive experience dubbed Mythos, where elves, dwarves, goblins and more are welcoming guests into their ranks to celebrate summer and experience adventure.
Child tickets for ages 6-14 are priced at $9 for Monday and Friday adventures and $11 Saturday with adult tickets $14 Monday, $19 Friday and $22 Saturday.
When: 6-10 p.m. Monday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Evermore Park, 382 S. Evermore Lane in Pleasant Grove