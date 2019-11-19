Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Shop local
There are several Christmas craft shows and boutiques that will let you get a head start on your shopping while you support local vendors.
The Holy Cow Christmas Boutique will host talented crafters and designers selling locally made items. The boutique runs Wednesday through Saturday at the Lindon Community Center (25 N. Main St., Lindon). It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Shop Utah will host local small businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs and artisans at its Christmas Market. The market will be held at Good Thyme (63 E. Center St., Provo) Tuesday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m.
The Bijou Market also will host its annual Holiday Show with more than 70 vendors. The show will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at State House (631 E. 1700 South, Orem).
Buy some books
Looking for books at a great price for your family? Head to the Springville Public Library (45 S. Main St., Springville) for the Used Book Sale. The books will be sold for $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for soft bound books. DVDs are $1.
The sale will run Thursday from 10 a.m to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See 'The Nutcracker'
Visit the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo) for a celebrated holiday tradition. The Barlow Ballet company will present the classic version of “The Nutcracker” with Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, Snow Queen, Sugar Plum Fair and Cavalier.
The show will run from Wednesday through Saturday with shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets range from $12.50 to $20.
Have a Lite Brite Nite
Check out the light display at The Orchard at University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem) on Thursday night for a special holiday event. The Lite Brite Night will feature a life-size Lite Brite, along with color-changing shapes in the light display.
There also will be free hot chocolate for the first 50 people and free treats for the first 100 people to attend the event.
Enjoy 'Luminaria'
One of Utah County’s most recognized holiday events, “Luminaria,” starts its run this week. You can walk through the enchanting display at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens where you will see more than 6,500 luminaries, a 120-foot lighted tree, a nativity scene, glowing lanterns and peaceful music.
The event is held at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens (3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi) starting Friday with time slots nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets range from $10-$20.