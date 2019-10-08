Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
See a pumpkin princess
If you have a girl between the ages of 2 and 10, head to Thanksgiving Point for the 12th annual Pumpkin Princess Pageant at Cornbelly’s this weekend. Participants should wear their favorite princess costume. It doesn’t have to have a pumpkin theme, but that may factor in judges’ decisions. The winner of the pageant will receive a special princess package.
The pageant will be held at noon Saturday at Cornbelly’s at Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi). Registration is required before the pageant.
Run for a cause
Help fight diabetes by running. This weekend, the annual Sugar Rush 5K at BYU will help to raise funds for diabetes research and education. The race helps to fund student-based research at the university.
The 5K race starts at 9 a.m. with check-in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field at BYU. The cost is $15 and you can register at http://sugarrush.byu.edu.
Head to a Farm Fest
Celebrating its 13th year, the Country Farm Fest in Payson is a family-produced, family-oriented event with something fun for everyone.
This year’s Fest is set for Friday and Saturday as well as Oct. 17-29 with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at A Country Farm (4058 W. 9600 South in Payson).
This year, two new events are making a debut — Photo Booth and Witches Kitchen. You can also participate in other events, including make-it and take-it projects, a straw maze, petting zoo, pumpkin picking, hayrides, fall contests, live music, a silent auction fundraiser and more. Prices per activity range from 50 cents to $2. Fun passes are also available for $10.
See a ‘Thriller’
It wouldn’t be October in Utah without Odyssey Dance Theater’s presentation of “Thriller,” a musical dance spectacular featuring all of your Halloween favorites.
“Thriller” makes its 2019 debut in Utah County at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St.) in Provo this week, with shows Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and an additional Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
According to the Covey’s description of the event, “The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve.”
Tickets range in price from $25 to $30 with more details available at http://coveycenter.org. The show is for those 8 years of age or older.
Celebrate fall with scarecrows
Mapleton will celebrate fall this weekend with its Scarecrow Spectacular. There will be a scarecrow-decorating contest, a giant pumpkin contest, a contest to guess the weight of the “great pumpkin,” face painting and food trucks.
The event runs from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Mapleton City Park (Maple Street and Main Street, Mapleton). Setup for the scarecrow contest will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.