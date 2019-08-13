Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Head to the Utah County Fair
This week is your chance to “experience tradition” with a trip to the Utah County Fair. Plan on some amazing food, a variety of vendors, plenty of livestock, family-friendly events, free entertainment and featured events including the opening night Cultural Celebration, the Western Night Rodeo, monster trucks and a demolition derby. Base admission, parking and attractions are all free of charge with paid tickets for events such as the demolition derby and monster truck show.
When: Wednesday evening and throughout the day Thursday-Saturday
Where: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main St. in Spanish Fork
Celebrate at the Summerbration
Pleasant Grove’s Summerbration Summer Bash is bringing the party of the summer to the city’s Downtown Park this Thursday. The event will include vendor booths and a kid zone, as well as live music, entertainment, food trucks and food booths. Featured activities include Eskaped (a mobile escape room), a balloon artist, a show by Dixie Mann, the Follow the Flag team, bounce houses, pony rides, face painting and more.
When: Thursday from 3-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Park, 200 S. Main Street in Pleasant Grove
Party at the Latino Fest
This weekend marks the start of Orem’s second annual Latino Fest at University Place, with festivities including live entertainment, traditional dance and cuisine, free family fun, vendors and giveaways with plenty to do for the entire family!
When: Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Where: The Orchard at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem
Roast s’mores
Enjoy the fun and beauty of camping without having to sleep on the ground with Timpanogos Cave National Monument’s Cozy Campfires program this weekend.
According to the event description, “People have gathered around campfires for thousands of years, to share food and stories. Join a ranger to talk about campfires, fire safety, and eat a s’more or two.”
The family-friendly experience is free though attendees are invited to bring their own camp chairs.
When: Saturday from 7-8 p.m.
Where: The Swinging Bridge Picnic Area within Timpanogos Cave National Monument
Experience a night at the carnival
Head to University Place on Monday for their “Night at the Carnival”-themed Family Fun Night, the last Family Fun Night event of the summer.
The main stage at the event will feature a Ring-Master Magician and an Animal Reptile Show, with other fun including giant obstacle courses, a train, the Bungee Bouncer, Minute to Win It Games, rock wall and more. Popcorn and cotton candy will be available for free, as well as airbrush tattoos and caricatures.
When: Monday from 7-9 p.m.
Where: The Orchard at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem