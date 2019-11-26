Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Get in the spirit of the season
The well-known live nativity in Alpine will not be held this year, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a chance to see a meaningful live nativity performance.
“A Night in Bethlehem” is an interactive experience that celebrates the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
The event is free, but registration for time slots is online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-in-bethlehem-tickets-73636148703?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
The event runs nightly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Stone Gate Weddings and Events, 886 W. 2600 North in Pleasant Grove.
See Santa
Santa will be available at several spots in Utah County this weekend, but if you want to see him arrive in grand fashion, head to University Place’s Santa’s Grand Arrival.
There will be live entertainment and giveaways, as well as free hot cocoa while supplies last as you enjoy the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The event will take place Friday at 9:30 a.m. at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem.
See a fun musical
Take the whole family to see what has become a Christmas favorite as SCERA hosts “Elf: The Musical.” The musical is based on the popular film “Elf.”
The musical tells the story of Buddy, a human raised in the North Pole who then embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father. He has to win over his new family and help them remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The show will run from Friday through Dec. 14 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at the SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State St., Orem.
See a parade
Start the holiday season by watching lighted floats parade down Spanish Fork Main Street at the Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The parade route will go from 900 North to 100 South and around the Library Park to 100 E. Center St.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Friday.
See the lights
The Pond Town Christmas display is a widely loved display in Utah County each year, and you can see the display as it lights up for the first time this season.
The annual Pond Town Christmas Lighting ceremony will include hot chocolate and donuts served by the Salem Youth Council. Following the lighting the Nebo Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing its Christmas Concert in the Salem Community Center, 151 W. 300 South in Salem.
The lighting will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Knoll Park, 150 S. 300 West in Salem.