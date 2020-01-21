There is a saying that says you can’t judge a book by its cover. However, in everything from dining to dating, that is exactly what approximately 70% or more of us do.
Granted, a good-looking face won’t stop someone from having a terrible personality any more than it will stop a beautifully presented seafood dish from tasting like old shoes, but that doesn’t keep us from making our initial decisions based largely on appearance.
It is why we dress nicely for interviews, are willing to pay more for food served in beautifully designed spaces and even watch movies based on the promotional cover art. Of course pretty packaging is also aided by equally flowery words, but studies have shown that if you have two products with the same ingredients and the same verbiage, the one with the nicer, “prettier” packaging will sell more than double their drabber counterpart.
It is why we willingly choose to pay more for name brand products over generic when often the fabrics, ingredients or composition are the same. Many generic products are made in the same factories as their designer doppelgangers, so what are we paying for really? Visual stimulation.
As a society, we have been taught to value things that are clean, bright, vividly colored and artistically stunning. Different cultures value each of these things in different measure, but the baseline result is the same … beautifully wrapped boxes with sub-par contents will often outshine solid products in basic packaging.
So, what does that mean for you as a consumer? Several things. The first of which being that you are going to have to kiss a lot of princes to find your frog. Basically you are going to have to try things out. It is rare that you will find a product you can’t live without on the first try, though not unheard of.
Product “unicorns” do exist, but for most of us some good old-fashioned trial and error is going to be necessary.
Now, here is the sticky part. Based on the logic of what I explained above, it would stand to reason that the best choice will always be the plainer option. This is not true. There are many companies who have balanced a useful and effective product with beautiful packaging. Companies like Apple, Bert’s Bees and even Amazon with its smiley swoosh box logo have managed to turn minimalistic, clean and streamlined encasements into globally recognized packaging.
Others, like Coca Cola, Maybelline and Bath and Body Works brand with bright colors and bold statements. Does it stand to reason then that just because they have found the balance of function and beauty that they are the best? Perhaps. These are brands that regardless of their packaging have proven themselves over and over again to be worth buying, and over the years their packaging and designs have changed to mimic what they have become.
Often these brands come at a premium price as well. They can afford to sell items at a higher rate because they have proven that they are a valuable commodity. This is largely why we are so willing to jump on a product that is visually appealing and even be willing to pay more for an unproven product so long as it is artistically dynamic. Because the trusted brands we love so much fit this bill, so must the rest, right?
Unfortunately, not always. Even so, not everyone can afford to continually pay for this type of “guarantee” on a regular basis. Additionally, going with the most popular choices often makes you miss out on other wonderful things.
If you are like me, you not only have a set of specific product favorites that you go back to again and again, but you also like to experience new things regularly. This does mean, however, that I have fallen prey to the packaging pitfall more than once. Not just in making the choice outright, but also in what I was willing to pay.
One of the big pitfalls that each of us succumbs to is believing that just because it is in beautiful packaging that it is worth more. We subconsciously convince ourselves of this and even continue to use sub-standard products simply because “if it looks good, it must be good.” Often we even supersede the logic of “once bitten twice shy.”
This is not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes books are as good as their covers and what is inside matches what is outside, we just have to know how to look and be willing to come across a dud every once in a while. Even though I have had my fair share of bad products, I have also come across an amazing array of good ones.
There are ways to minimize the risk of choosing a bad product. Companies like Birch Box and Ipsy (among many others) offer an array of product samples with just a small monthly fee. This allows you to experience several great products at a time with minimal out-of-pocket cost. Also, many stores offer product samples or demonstrations that allow you to get a basic idea of a product, and some stores even host events in which customers can come and try everything from food to makeup.
I was once invited to a “perfume” gala in which those attending were invited to try different perfumes and colognes, given bags of samples and goodies and served drinks and appetizers while they shopped. Of course there were many products for sale but they offered deep discounts and the whole affair prompted a festive and buying spirit. I was told it was their most revenue-generating event of the year, and while I purchased several items, I didn’t feel like I had spent too much or purchased anything I regretted. A win-win for company and consumer.
So what is the lesson here? Basically that you need to judge a book by its cover AND by its contents. You have to try things and expect to be both delighted and disappointed.
Nothing great comes from true complacency. If you want to experience new things, you have to take the good with the bad, just be smart about it.
The next time you go to the store, ask yourself if what you are buying is something you will truly love and believe in or if you are being swayed by a cellophane marketing ploy. Compare ingredients, look at reviews and take advantage of sample offers and deals.
You might be surprised at what you find and even come out with a new “regular” favorite.