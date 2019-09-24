My favorite thing to do on a lazy Saturday morning, when I don’t have to worry about cleaning or running errands, is spend a little extra time in my PJs and slippers, and fix a delicious breakfast. Sometimes it’s my favorite French toast. Other mornings it’s a bowl of Cream of Wheat or oatmeal topped with fresh fruit. And then there are the mornings when I crave traditional scrambled eggs and bacon.
But when the mornings begin to turn especially cold as we enter into autumn, I crave even more decadent, delicious, cozy fall-themed breakfast dishes. Brunch, also, is especially perfect on a crisp autumn Saturday or Sunday morning, too. And when everything is flavored with themes of pumpkin, apple and maple cinnamon, there are endless amazing possibilities.
Here are a few favorite recipes. For more, visit our Fall Y’all board on Pinterest.
Pumpkin flavors
Fall is synonymous with pumpkin, so naturally breakfast this time of year is even more delicious when you add even the slightest touch of pumpkin pie spice. Don’t limit this flavor to just your morning latte, incorporate it into a delicious batch of pumpkin pancakes or rich pumpkin spice waffles. Try adding pumpkin to your favorite French toast recipe or even your cinnamon rolls for a fun autumn twist.
Try Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal. Whisk together 15 ounces pumpkin puree with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ginger, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon each of nutmeg, cloves, salt and baking powder. Whisk in 1 1/2 cups milk. Stir in 2 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats. Pour into 8-by-8-inch greased pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon and bake for 45 minutes at 375 degrees. Serve hot topped with milk and maple syrup.
Apple spice
Freshly harvested apples are coming in by the bushel fulls right now, so incorporating them into your family’s breakfast is perfect. Whether you like a simple-yet-delicious cinnamon baked apple to start your day or you prefer to spoon fresh apple butter on your toast or hot oatmeal, apple season is here. Apple waffles, homemade apple fritters and apple pie pancake muffins are also simply delicious.
Complement your breakfast with this refreshing Apple Cider Smoothie. In a blender, puree together 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/2 cup fat-free vanilla Greek yogurt, 3/4 cups apple cider, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, 1 peeled and chunked Granny Smith apple, 1 1/2 cups crushed ice. Pour into two glasses. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon and a thin slice of apple.
Maple cinnamon
When it comes to choosing with savory or sweet options for breakfast? I almost always lean toward sweet. I love a warm and gooey, hot-out-of-the-oven maple cinnamon roll for breakfast. There’s something about that cinnamon and maple combination, enhanced with walnuts, pecans and raisins that makes any day sweeter. It’s only natural, then, to find those two flavors in a variety of breakfast options like French toast, waffles, even savory-sweet breakfast casseroles.
This Maple, Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Overnight Oatmeal sounds wonderful. Mix 2 cups rolled oats with 1 teaspoon vanilla and 2 cups almond milk. Divide into 4 Mason jars. In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup. Pour a quarter of the mixture into each jar. Stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, top with toasted pecans.
— Jennifer Durrant