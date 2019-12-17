Find the rolling pin. Dust off those holiday cookie cutters. Stock up on food coloring, sprinkles, bags of chocolate chips and powdered sugar. It’s cookie making season!
Is any Christmas ever complete without some sort of seasonal homemade cookie? I recently dug out my cookie cutters last week and tried a new sugar cookie recipe (a treasure from my mother-in-law who passed away years before I even met her son). Once I got the cookie time perfected, those cookies turned out perfectly!
Wintry Sunday afternoons in December are perfect for pulling out the KitchenAid and trying some new cookie recipes to package up and share with your family and neighbors alike. My list of new recipes continues to grow, but I thought it would be fun to find even more ideas in a variety of flavor palates.
Here are my top recipe ideas for minty flavors, twists on sugar cookies and international flavors. For more, visit our Christmas board on Pinterest.
Minty flavors
Credit the ever-present Christmas candy staple — the candy cane — for the popularity of minty-flavored sweets this time of year. Add in chocolate to the mix and you have a perfect combination for a wide variety of holiday treats. Whether you simply add drops of peppermint flavoring to your favorite Chocolate Crinkle recipe or decide to make your own Thin Mint cookie using Ritz crackers, the recipes infusing that refreshing peppermint flavor are especially abundant this time of year.
Try Mint Chocolate Thumbprints. Cream 1 cup butter for 2 minutes and then add 2/3 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoon mint extract and 16 drops of green food coloring. Add 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons flour. Cover and chill for 4 hours. Form tablespoon-sized round cookies topped with thumb-sized indent. Bake 13-14 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool for 5 minutes and fill with a melted mixture of 3/4 cup dark chocolate chips, 3 tablespoons butter and 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream. Top with Andes mint.
Twists on sugar
Rolling out mounds of sugary dough and cutting out whimsical shapes and designs, snipping off bites of the sweetness as you go, is one of my favorite childhood memories surrounding Christmas. I have always loved baking and decorating sugar cookies. But, now in my busy, often frantic adult life, time for cutting out and decorating those cookies is short. Time to find alternatives to keep it simple — like dipping the cookies vs. frosting. Or using those beautiful embossed rolling pins.
Try Sugar Cookie Bars this year. Beat together 1/2 cup unsalted butter with 4 ounces cream cheese and 1 cup sugar. Add 2 teaspoons vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract and 2 large eggs. Add in dry mixture of 2 1/4 cups flour, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour into prepped 9-by-13 pan and bake for 22-25 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool completely then top with your favorite frosting recipe and red and green sprinkles.
International flair
I have always loved learning how other countries and cultures celebrate Christmas. With neighbors hailing from The Netherlands, I loved hearing stories of how Sinterklaas would leave gifts in your shoes on Dec. 5 in prep for St. Nicholas’ Day on Dec. 6. And of course, my neighbors shared their favorite cookies, Dutch Speculaas. So yummy! This year it would be fun to add some international flavors to my cookie baking!
Try Italian Christmas Cookies. Sift together 3 1/2 cups flour and 4 teaspoons baking powder. Beat together 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter. Adding in 4 eggs. Add in 2 teaspoons vanilla and dry ingredients and mix. Knead together adding flour as needed. Pinch off dough, roll in your hand to form a log, then twirl into shape. Bake for 10 minutes at 375. Make icing with 2 cups powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons vanilla and 6 teaspoons water. Dip cookies into icing and top with sprinkles.
— Jennifer Durrant