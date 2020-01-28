I am so excited that my favorite 49ers are playing in the Super Bowl this weekend! It’s been a few years. Time to dig out my old Niners gear and invite the family over for a party.
But first, I need to find the perfect recipes to serve. Have you got your party menu planned out yet? Will you be hosting a party at your home or are you just planning on crashing your friend’s party? Either way, you’ll certainly want to be prepared with the best in Super Bowl game day food.
Whether you’re serving up a full dinner, loads of apps, dips and desserts, or even hosting a giant potluck, there are so many recipes to serve up. Here are a few of our favorite appetizers, dips and desserts sure to make any sort of Super Bowl party a huge, tasty success. For more, be sure and check out our Crazy Holiday Fun page on Pinterest.
Abundance of apps
Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect day for indulging in a plate full of finger foods. Grab a paper plate and load up on all your favorites like wings, meatballs, potato skins and mini tacos … all made better when enjoyed while cheering on your favorite team. If you’re looking for some new options, try Buffalo Chicken Celery Sticks, Loaded Tater Tot Skewers, Lil Smokies Wrapped in Bacon, Spicy Firecracker Shrimp, Pizza Pull-Apart Bread, Chicken Salad Wonton Cups or even Mini Bacon Ranch Cheese Balls on a Stick.
Want something easy yet delish? Try making up some Texas Toast Mini Pizzas. Spread pizza sauce over thick slices of prepared Texas Toast Garlic Bread. Add your favorite pizza toppings like mini pepperonis, sausage, olives, mushrooms, ham and pineapple or even fancier toppings like artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes. Top with shredded cheese and bake for 5-8 minutes at 400 degrees.
Did someone say dessert?
No party is ever complete without a delicious dessert or variety of sweet treats for you and your guests to enjoy. If you’re keeping the evening’s feasting on the casual side, why not prepare a simple variety of treats? Continuing on the dip theme, you could sever up a decadent cookies and cream dip or a marshmallowy s’mores dip. You could also serve up a variety of brownies, a cookie bar or even serve up a green football field cake.
No matter what team you’re rooting for, this Cherry Cheesecake Dip will be a fan fave. Mix together 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/2 of a 7.5-ounce jar of marshmallow fluff until smooth. Add 1 8-ounce tub of thawed Cool Whip and combine well. Spread into a 2-quart dish and top with cherry pie filling. Refrigerate until ready to serve alongside graham crackers.
Dip-alicious
Do you have a family full of dippers? Do you love dipping chips, fries, tots, toast and wings in a variety of creamy sauces and deliciously cheesy concoctions? While we typically stock up on all sorts of traditional favorites like French onion, clam and ranch dips, we also love a warm and gooey queso and that favorite, zesty 7-layer dip and a fresh guacamole.
Try this Easy Pizza Dip: Brown 1 pound Italian sausage with 8 ounces sliced mushrooms and 1/2 diced onion. Drain. In a medium bowl combine 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan and 1 cup mozzarella. Spread 1/2 mixture on bottom of greased 2-quart baking dish. Top with 1/2 of a 25-ounce jar of marinara. Top with sausage mixture and 1/2 cup mini pepperonis. Repeat layers. Top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and bake 20-30 minutes at 400 degrees.
— Jennifer Durrant