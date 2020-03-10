No blarney about it, it’s time to celebrate a little luck o’ the Irish. And I don’t know about you, but I could always use a little extra luck. The best way I know how to celebrate a fun holiday like St. Patrick’s Day is to make some fun treats and find some activities or games to play with your cute kiddos on March 17. Satisfy your inner leprechaun this year with a variety of green-themed festive fun.
An after-school snack made a little extra green or a treat found at the end of a scavenger hunt is a perfect way to celebrate this perfect spring holiday. Here are some great ideas for healthy snacks, sweet treats and even some games to make any leprechaun proud. For even more green recipes, game ideas and more, visit our St. Patrick’s Day board on Pinterest.
Healthy snacks
Before loading up on sweets once the kids come home from school, create a perfectly green or rainbow-themed healthy snack. Making a green snack is super easy considering all the healthy fruits and veggies that come in all various shades of green. Obviously a veggie tray filled with broccoli, cucumbers, peppers, sugar snap peas and celery served up a plastic cup filled with delicious ranch dressing is a great way to refuel after school. A green smoothie is also delicious and festively fun.
Let your kids get creative with their after-school snack. Prep and slice up a variety of green fruits — kiwi, green apples, grapes, honeydew melon — or go for a full rainbow of colored fruits. Grab either some wooden skewers or maybe some pretzel sticks and then let the kids create their own fruit kabobs. Then, make a dip with 1 cup plain Greek Yogurt, 1/2 cup slivered almonds, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Dip perfection!
Sweet treats
I really never need a holiday, party or other celebration as an excuse to make some delicious sweet treats, but why not have a little extra fun this St. Patrick’s Day by whipping up something a little extra special and a little extra sweet for your little ones … and big ones, too. Dipped Oreo cookies, adorned in green are always a hit, as are green candy melt-dipped strawberries. Green, Lucky Charms-laced popcorn balls are great fun, too.
This year make Leprechaun Fudge. In a medium pan mix 2 1/4 cups sugar and 1 cup evaporated milk. Stir to dissolve and boil for 10 minutes. Test to softball stage. Add green food coloring. Pour over 1 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, 1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows and 1/4 cup butter sliced into chunks. Mix. Add in 1 cup mini marshmallows, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 2 teaspoons peppermint extract. Stir until mixed, leaving partially melted marshmallows. Pour into greased pan and cool.
Leprechaun games
There are dozens of fun activities for a frivolous holiday like St. Patrick’s Day. When seeking out some inspiration, be sure to consult those clever, tricky leprechauns. Always trying to hide their pots of gold, they are full of perfectly fun ideas. The first, most logical idea is to host a fun scavenger hunt for you little ones. With a variety of carefully worded clues, your children can find their way to their own post of gold — or sweet treats.
Other ideas, some of which you can download printable of on Pinterest, include Shamrock Bingo, St. Patrick’s Day I Spy, themed Minute to Win It relay games, word searches, Rainbow Ring Toss and more. If your kids aren’t into games, try breaking out the craft supplies and letting them create their own little leprechaun. Or have them paint their own rainbow and fill their pot with whatever treasure they love best.
— Jennifer Durrant