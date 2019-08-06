My air conditioner went out in our house this last week — on the hottest day of the year. Not fun! While we were sweating away for two long nights, it got me thinking about meals that would be easy to whip up without heating up the kitchen.
Even when it’s not 90 degrees inside my house, I love finding tasty recipes that don’t require turning on the oven. Here are a few of my favorite recipes for salads, pasta and sandwiches perfect for a summer dinner:
Salads
One of my favorite salads I made last summer was filled with veggies fresh from my garden and a few extra ingredients. Fresh, light, healthy and a little zesty with a can of corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, basil, mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of oil and vinegar.
Try this salad, too. Build the salad with 4-6 cups spinach. Whisk 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 clove minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon sugar, and salt and pepper. Drizzle over 4-6 cups spinach. Toss. Add 2 large sliced peaches, 1 diced avocado, 1/2 small red onion, 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese and 1/2 cup slivered almonds.
Pasta
A bowl of rich, flavor-packed pasta is always a delish meal, no matter what time of year. And it’s even better when you incorporate some of summer’s perfect harvest like asparagus, tomatoes, snap peas and freshly snipped herbs.
This Bruschetta Pasta recipe sounds amazing. In a bowl, combine 5 chopped tomatoes, 2 green onions, chopped, 1-2 cloves of minced garlic, 1 bunch of chopped basil, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2-4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Let mixture rest for 15 minutes. Then toss with 3 cups cooked pasta.
Sandwiches
Summer is a perfect time to simply pull out all your favorite cold cuts, cheese, veggies and bread to make up a delicious sandwich. Perfect for picnics or just eating out on your patio, no need to slave over a hot stove for a great dinner.
If you’re wanting to save carbs, try this Italian Wrap. Whip 8 ounces of cream cheese with 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning. Spread onto 8 tortillas and then top with your favorite Italian meats, cheeses and veggies. Try Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, tomato slices and lettuce. Wrap tight and refrigerate to set.
— Jennifer Durrant