According to the Starbucks seasonal calendar, fall has officially arrived! Sure, the temps are still toasty outside, but with the annual, much-anticipated addition of the Pumpkin Spice Latte to the coffee shop’s menu, the fall season has begun! For those who crave the flavor of PSL, but aren’t much for coffee drinks (like me), there are a multitude of ways to indulge your autumnal cravings.
Sure, you can purchase a bevy of PSL-flavored foods at the grocery store — everything from cereal to peanut butter to ice cream to gum to doggie treats — but you can also make some delicious recipes. Try making your own PSL drinks, sweet snacks and cookies. Here are just a few of the recipes I’ve added to my file. For more ideas, visit our Fall Y’all board on Pinterest.
Drinks
A piping-hot Pumpkin Spice Latte is a great indulgence for those chilly autumn nights. But what if you are either looking for something iced or really dislike coffee? Believe it or not, there are great alternatives to enjoy those pumpkin pie flavors in a variety of refreshing or toasty options. You can transform your hot chocolate into a Pumpkin Spice Cocoa or try a PSCL — a Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte.
For an icy treat, try this Pumpkin Pie Protein Shake. Blend together 1 cup low-fat milk, 1/3 cup pumpkin puree, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 teaspoon granulated Stevia, 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin spice and 1 cup ice. Blend together until smooth and top with a dollop of freshly whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.
Sweet snacks
Fall isn’t only synonymous with pumpkin spice. It’s also football season, which means lots of weekends either in the stadium repping your favorite high school team or curled up on your couch watching your college alma mater. Wherever you root for your team, football games are perfect for snacking. Why not add a little PSL love to your seasonal snacks? Chex Mix or your own creative concoction is better with a little pumpkin spice.
Try this Pumpkin Spice Puppy Chow. Pour 7-8 cups of Cinnamon or Rice Chex cereal into a large bowl. In another bowl, melt 12 ounces of orange candy melts or white chocolate. Once melted and smooth, add in 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and 2 teaspoons cinnamon. Pour mix over cereal and toss. Pour 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon into a Ziploc bag. Add cereal and shake to coat. Add candy. Munch.
Cookies
Pumpkin Chip Cookies are always a favorite, no matter what time of year, but to fully embrace all things PSL, try a few new cookie recipes that would be perfect to nibble on while enjoying a fall foliage Sunday drive. Try making some Pumpkin Spice Macarons or PSL Snickerdoodles or maybe some delicious Pumpkin Spice and Toffee Roll-out Cookies.
Try these No-bake Pumpkin Spice Cookies. In a small sauce pan bring to a simmer 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, 1/4 cup unsalted butter, 2 tablespoons milk and 1/2 cup sugar over medium heat. Boil 1 minute. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, mix 2 cups old-fashioned oats, 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 1 pinch of salt. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla to butter mix and then add oat mixture. Spoon out cookies and allow to cool.
— Jennifer Durrant