How are those New Year’s Resolutions coming along? If you’re like me, you’ve likely made a laundry list of goals this whole new decade. Top of my list once again this year is to eat healthy. With a plan in place for a high-protein, very low-carb diet, I’ve been researching healthy recipes that my husband and I can enjoy, while also saving time on meal prep.
This year I’m determined to use more and different veggies I don’t normally cook. It’s time I add Brussels sprouts, artichokes and squash to my meal planning. It’s time to update my recipe file and find new, healthier recipes.
Here are a few ideas I found that sound delish! For more, visit our Health Recipe board on Pinterest.
Italian
Who says you can’t enjoy all that rich and cheesy Italian flavor when trying to focus on healthy eating? With recipes from Weight Watchers, there are great ways to slim down your favorite baked ziti, chicken parm, creamy alfredo and even lasagna. And don’t forget what you can do with that air fryer you got for Christmas.
Try making up some air fryer chicken parm. Simply bake perfectly seasoned and breaded chicken breasts in your air fryer. Once nearly done, pull out the frying pan and top each breast with a dollop of prepared marinara sauce and thinly sliced part-skim mozzarella. Bake for another 3-4 minutes. Top with fresh basil.
Mexican
Fajitas are a deliciously perfect way to enjoy Mexican food in a healthy way. Proteins like steak, pork, chicken and even shrimp, sautéed with fresh, flavorful veggies like onions, peppers and mushrooms is a great way to enjoy all your favorite zesty flavors while still saving on calories. Skip the tortillas and limit the cheese, and you’ve got it made.
Do you love a rich chicken enchilada casserole, but want to enjoy all those flavors in a healthier way? Try creating a customizable chicken enchilada bowl instead. With layers of healthy black beans, slow-cooked shredded chicken, avocado, thin-sliced radish, zesty salsa and a touch of cheese, you can enjoy all your favorites.
Asian
Sushi Fridays. Chinese Wednesdays. Even Thai Thursdays. We love Asian food. And while we tend to do either take-out or love frequenting our favorite sushi restaurants, I would love to make healthy Asian food at home instead. Sesame chicken, Oriental chicken salad, kung pao chicken, and even egg rolls can all be made in a healthy way.
Try Eggroll Soup. Brown 1 pound of ground pork or turkey with 1 large, diced onion. Drain and add 2 cups thinly sliced carrots, 3 tablespoons minced garlic, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger, one 3-pound head of cabbage, chopped, and 2 tablespoons sesame oil. Cook for 5 minutes. Add 8 cups chicken broth and 1/4 cup soy sauce. Cook 30-40 minutes.
— Jennifer Durrant