Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Morning light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.