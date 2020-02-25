I woke up to a beautiful day in the neighborhood this morning. The sun was shining. We had had an eight-hour night of sleep! I had the Mr. Rogers song “You are Special” in my mind.
We recently went to see “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” with Tom Hanks. Finally. The movie has been out for over four months now, but we hadn’t gotten around to seeing it yet. Last week when we went to see it the movie was actually sold out! What!? A second movie about Mr. Rogers in two years, not new to theaters, and it’s sold out? (You may wish to read the Esquire article that inspired this movie. It’s a delightful read.)
So last night we went a half hour earlier. We thought we would be the only ones in the theater for a while, but we weren’t. The theater was actually full by the time the movie started. What is the big deal about Mr. Rogers?
I’ll start with my childhood. I am too old to have watched Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood as a preschool-aged child. (I’ve read that the show was written for children ages 2-5, which makes sense.) It first aired when I was already in elementary school. But my younger siblings watched it.
I guess by what I mean by my childhood is my high school years. I remember walking the 2 miles to school one day with a couple of my friends on a beautiful spring morning as we sang “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
My friends and I must have thought we were funny, but even in high school I didn’t make fun of Mr. Rogers. I recognized that the music I had heard on his show was amazing! I’d even wondered who his jazz pianist was. Now I think it was probably Fred Rogers himself.
So why are the movies about Mr. Rogers such a huge draw? I went to see “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” over a year ago, after the movie had been out a few months. Again, the theater was full. At the end of the movie people sat quietly. After the credits were completed, I heard sniffles and realized that I also had tears in my eyes.
As a young mother I wanted my children to watch “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.” I had read somewhere that young children should watch only a half hour of TV a day and that the half hour should only be “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.” I used it as a napping tool. My oldest son would instantly fall asleep as the show started.
Now his 3-year-old loves to watch “Dan Tiger’s Neighborhood.” I guess my son hadn’t napped through every episode.
I think the world still needs Mr. Rogers. As adults we recognize the amazing gift that soft-spoken man was for young children. He addressed hard topics such as death, divorce, disability and prejudice. He answered questions that little children have about how things work and how to deal with their feelings. He fought hard for public television and keeping his show on the air. We all learned something from Mr. Rogers. His impact on humanity reaches far and wide.
Thanks to Mr. Rogers, today can be a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Thank you, Mr. Rogers.