I love when I open Pinterest and a great idea pops right out on the first page of brilliant ideas. This week’s idea? Pinwheel sandwiches. Pretty rolled sandwiches, perfectly sliced, easily dipped and super tasty are a fun option for mixing things up when prepping for a party, but pinwheels are also a great option for dinner ideas, after-school snack and so much more.
Whether you are serving up cold pinwheel tortilla sandwiches for your kids’ lunches or use puff pastry or pie crust for a baked roll-up option for dinner, there are a lot of fun, flavorful ideas.
Here are my favorite recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch and dessert pinwheel sandwiches. For even more ideas, visit our Money-Saving Recipes board on Pinterest.
Breakfast pinwheels
Fixing breakfast before all the kids head off to school and you head out the door to work is never an easy task. If you are hoping to take a break from Pop Tarts and cold cereal, try cooking up a batch of breakfast pinwheels. Some recipes you can make the night before and head up in the microwave, or whip up some fruit-filled rolls and have them ready to eat fresh from the fridge.
Try these Monte Cristo Pinwheels. Unroll refrigerated crescent rolls into four rectangles. Spread a thin layer of your favorite strawberry jam over each rectangle. Top each rectangle with 2 slices of Swiss cheese, 1 slice of deli ham and 1 slice of deli turkey. Roll and cut each roll into approximately 5 slices. Arrange on baking sheet. Brush with an egg wash. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Top with powdered sugar. Serve warm with jam.
Lunch pinwheels
When it comes to lunchtime pinwheel options, there are dozens of recipe combinations. You can choose a multitude of international food options. For instance, you can go Greek featuring yogurt, feta cheese, cucumber and Kalamata olive. Or try a little Mexican flavor with jalapeño popper pinwheels. Or Italian-style with a beautiful red, white and green Caprese salad pinwheel.
Try these kicking Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels. Mix together 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 2 tablespoons sour cream, 3/4 cup Frank’s Red Hot wing sauce, 2 cups shredded chicken, 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar, 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack, 1/4 cup blue cheese and 1/4 cup finely diced celery. Spread on five flour, 8-inch tortillas, roll and chill for 1-2 hours before cutting and serving.
Dessert pinwheels
Pinwheels aren’t just for savory appetizers, lunches or breakfast items. Desserts, too, can be made pinwheel-style. Instead of a crepe for dessert, why not try a deliciously sweet pinwheel. Whether you bake up a pinwheel atop buttery pie crust, tortilla or puff pastry, there are wonderful ways to create beautiful dessert pinwheels that will wow your family.
Try these simple-but-sweet Strawberries and Cream Pinwheels. In a medium bowl combine 8 ounces of softened cream cheese with 1 cup of fresh, diced strawberries and a pinch of cinnamon. Stir until blended. Spread the cream cheese mixture on 4-5 tortillas. Tightly wrap each roll, wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for several hours before slicing and serving.
— Jennifer Durrant