This photo shows four baked potatoes resting on a rack in Amagansett, N.Y. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil on the bottom shelf of the oven in case any of the juices drip. After washing and drying the potatoes, coat them with either a little regular Crisco shortening or olive oil. Then prick them four or five times with a fork to let steam escape while they are baking. After an hour of baking, stick the end of a paring knife into the potato to gauge its doneness. It generally takes another 20 minutes to be perfect, but it depends on the potato’s size.