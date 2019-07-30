You may not have heard of Momo's Gourmet Cheesecakes yet, but they will be opening a food truck next week. Their grand opening will be held at City Center Park in Orem from 5:30 to 9 pm. Monday.
More info: https://momoscheesecakes.com
