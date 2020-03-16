Not everyone has the creativity, training or talent to design beautiful cakes and cupcakes. But, now there is a shop that can help with this artistic and delicious endeavor. Cake Creation Studio by The Mighty Baker recently opened in Provo and already, many visitors have enjoyed the cake decorating experience for themselves.
The do-it-yourself cake and cupcake studio, located at 4801 N. University Ave., Suite 450, is owned by Pete Tidwell, also known as The Mighty Baker. Tidwell, a local baker, has competed and won Food Network’s “Cake Wars” twice. He also used to own The Mighty Baker bakery in downtown Provo, which he closed in 2018 for a variety of reasons.
“Cake decorating has been a huge passion of mine for many years. It’s a creative outlet. Having this creative outlet has been a help to me” Tidwell said. “I have been wanting, for so many years, to share cake decorating with people.”
The blank canvas that people can decorate at the shop is a 6-inch vanilla or chocolate cake. Each cake comes with a decorating kit comprised of different colors of fondant, buttercream frosting and a goodie pack with candies and sprinkles. Visitors can also choose to decorate six cupcakes or two cupcakes instead of a full cake.
“The experience is meant to be self-guided, but all of the employees are cake decorators who share tips and tricks,” Tidwell said.
Since the studio opened in January, many cakes and cupcakes have been designed there. Groups come for birthday parties, high school day dates, corporate collaborative groups, couples on dates and people just wanting to have fun.
“One group decided to do a mini cake competition and asked us to judge it,” Tidwell said.
One family that recently visited the studio told Tidwell that they were sent by a therapist to decorate a cake, together as a family, as a team-building experience.
Some people happen upon the studio while perusing the nearby shops. Tidwell said that many who have come inside are in awe of the creative atmosphere, the colors, the murals painted by local artists and the feeling of a professional kitchen.
Tidwell believes that because there are so many cooking, baking and decorating television shows that people love to watch, the chance to actually participate in something like this is exciting. “When they find out that they don’t have to bake the cake themselves or clean up after, they say it’s amazing,” he said.
The cake and kit costs $35. The six cupcakes with kit costs $25 and the two cupcakes with kit costs $12. There is an $8 studio fee for each kit, which covers time in the studio and use of the tools. Kits with the cakes or cupcakes can also be purchased to take home and create, rather than use the studio.
In addition to the do-it-yourself cakes and cupcakes at the studio, Tidwell holds classes every few weeks there. Recent ones included a German chocolate cake class and a crepe cake class. During the classes, Tidwell, demonstrates a recipe, followed by participants finishing their own pre-baked cake. Each person builds, fills, stacks, frosts and decorates their cakes. Then, after the two- and one-half-hour class ends, they go home with their cakes and the recipe.
The Cake Creation Studio by Mighty Baker is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, check out Cake Creation Studio by The Mighty Baker on Facebook, cakecreationstudio on Instagram or the website at http//:cakecreationstudio.com.
“Whether they have decorated cakes zero times or 20 times, this is the perfect opportunity,” Tidwell said.